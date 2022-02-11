listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

“White Lies” is the second song unveiled from Lucius’ anticipated new album, Second Nature, which will be released April 8 on Mom + Pop Music . Produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, Second Nature is a portrait of singer and songwriters Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe’s shared reflection, chronicling each other’s seismic life shifts—motherhood, divorce, unplanned career pauses—and setting it to music.

Reflecting on the song, Jess Wolfe shares:

“White Lies’ was the first song we wrote after I got divorced. It’s the laying in bed at night, cycling through the last 10 years of your life, wondering what was, what could be and why it wasn’t. It’s the moment right after you rip the band-aid off and are frantically pedaling backwards, trying to hold on to what’s left, if anything at all. ‘I just want to lie with you,’ the double meaning and double-edged sword; if only one last moment together could save you from a broken heart.”

