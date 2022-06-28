listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Two-time Grammy nominee Madison Cunningham has shared her new single “Hospital.” It will appear on her recently-announced studio album Revealer, set for release on September 9 via Verve Forecast. At the age of 15, inspired by Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, she realized her passion for songwriting. Now as an establish artist, her growing list of champions includes John Mayer, Andrew Bird, Harry Styles, and Sara Bareilles.

“Hospital is written from this sort of half awake, slightly drunken, on the cusp of a nervous breakdown perspective,” Cunningham shared in a statement. “I think ultimately it speaks to the impossible condition of being sedated with information and trying to hold onto your sanity.”

Madison will be appearing in Louisville on September 18th at Bourbon & Beyond!

