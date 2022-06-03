listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer/songwriter/performer Maggie Rogers shared her new single, “Want Want.” The song is a big, bracing celebration of the irresistible pull of desire. In an interview on BBC Radio 1, Rogers said the track is simply about sex. “It’s about the power of prioritizing pleasure.”

It’s the second track we’ve heard from her upcoming new album, Surrender, which will be released by Capitol Records on July 29.

“‘Want Want’ started in Maine during the pandemic in a small studio assembled over my parents’ garage,” Rogers said in a statement. “I wrote and produced it with my old bandmate, Del Water Gap. It was really just about the fun of it all. Some bubblegum world to escape to in the middle of the isolation and darkness.”

“The song found its final form over the next year and a half, editing and re-editing with Kid Harpoon until we found the perfect knock-your-teeth-out drums, the right growl of the guitar tone. That roaring synth, it’s just a Prophet stock sound, but it always reminded me a little bit of the intro to ‘Iron Man’ by Black Sabbath. The right amount of bite that still invites you in. The video is about sensuality. About embodiment. About freedom. It was shot in one of my favorite karaoke bars. Sticky floors and fluorescent lit bathrooms. Everything in its right place.”





