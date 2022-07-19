listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers has shared her emotional new song, “Horses.” It’s the third fantastic preview we’ve received from her upcoming album release, Surrender, out July 29 via Capitol Records.

“That song, writing it felt like a dream,” she explained. “I started writing it, and I looked over at Tom [Hull, aka producer Kid Harpoon] and I was like ‘…is this stupid?’ He was like ‘just keep going. Just keep going.’ It just came. I didn’t know, totally, what it meant or who it was about. I wrote it in the same day as ‘That’s Where I Am’ and ‘I’ve Got A Friend’. I’ve never had a three-song day before. ‘Horses’ was at the very end of the day. I was exhausted. Because of that, it’s a one-take vocal. It was the end of the night. I was like ‘I’ll do it once, then I’m going to bed.’ It’s quite emotional. I didn’t know that I could do it that many times.”

“Most of the vocals on the record are the first take, if not then the second. There’s not a tonne… Because they’re so emotional. It was about the rawness of it. It wasn’t about it being pretty. It’s one of my favourite things I’ve ever made. I still get goosebumps when I hear the end. It’s also hard to watch a little bit, for me. It’s hard to listen to. I can hear how knotted up I was.”

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.