Just in time for their upcoming tour, Manchester Orchestra have shared the new song, “No Rule.” The symphonic and anthemic track was written during the sessions for their 2021 album, The Million Masks of God, but felt it wasn’t quite right for release at the time.

In a statement, singer/guitarist/co-writer Andy Hull said, “We are very proud to release our new song ‘No Rule’ into the world. Written and worked on during the Million Masks sessions, this brave soul took a little longer to cook than the rest. We hope you enjoy. All Love. M.O.”

