Grammy-nominated songwriter/guitarist Marcus King just shared “Blood On The Tracks.” It’s the latest preview from his upcoming album, Young Blood. The track was co-written with album producer Dan Auerbach and legendary songwriter Desmond Child.

King shared the process of making the song, “‘Blood on the Tracks’ was the first song we wrote for the record, it was also my first time meeting Desmond Child. He’s 100% unapologetically himself at all times, and that charmed me immediately. I really enjoyed working with Dan and Desmond on this tune, they both have such an acute sensibility for a ‘hook’ it is scary!”

Adding, “The song essentially tells the story of moving forward or being taken down by the trouble you are facing—catching the train or the bloodier alternative. Every writing session for this record started with a conversation, an opportunity for my collaborators to take a peek inside my soul and the pain I was carrying around.”

Young Blood will be released on August 26 via Rick Rubin’s American Records/Republic Records. King will be appearing in Louisville at Bourbon & Beyond September 18.

