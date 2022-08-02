listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford is set to release his self-titled debut album September 16 via Capitol Records. He’s just shared the video for the new single, “Grace”. Mumford co-wrote the song with the album’s producer, Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James). The song features vocalist extraordinaire Danielle Ponder and legendary bassist Pino Paladino. The album will include a stellar lineup of guest artists including Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, and Clairo.

We are excited to be welcoming Marcus Mumford tothe Brown Theatre October 26! For your chance to win a pair of tickets, enter here.

