listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and author Margo Price shared her bluesy new song “Change of Heart.” It follows the previous single, “Been to the Mountain,” released last month, and comes with the announcement of her upcoming album, Strays, available Jan. 13, 2023 via Loma Vista Recordings.

Continuing to stretch her musical boundaries, it looks to be Price’s most collaborative and adventurous record yet. It features special guests Sharon Van Etten, Lucius, and Mike Campbell from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

“I feel this urgency to keep moving, keep creating,” Price said. “You get stuck in the same patterns of thinking, the same loops of addiction. But there comes a point where you just have to say, ‘I’m going to be here, I’m going to enjoy it, and I’m not going to put so much stock into checking the boxes for everyone else.’ I feel more mature in the way that I write now, I’m on more than just a search for large crowds and accolades. I’m trying to find what my soul needs.”

An extensive tour was also announced. The ‘Til the Wheels Fall Off Tour includes a stop in Louisville. WFPK is proud to present Margo Price at Headliners Music Hall on December 6.

Margo’s new book, “Maybe We’ll Make It – A Memoir” will be released on October 4. She will be joined by Kentucky musician S.G. Goodman at the Louisville Free Public Library October 18 to discuss her new work.

Watch the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.