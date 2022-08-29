listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Been To The Mountain “is part one of an introspective trip into our subconscious.”

Margo Price has shared her adventurous new single, “Been to the Mountain.” It’s an introspective psychedelic tinged tune from the ever evolving Americana singer/songwriter. The song precedes the release of her debut memoir, “Maybe We’ll Make It,” on October 4, and her new podcast, “Runaway Horses.” The program will feature six episodes discussing “the search for freedom through music and the shared human experience.”

She shared: “Been To The Mountain” is part one of an introspective trip into our subconscious. It is the perfect continuation of my search for freedom in my art and freedom in the modern age. I have a lot of high hopes for this next chapter and truly believe this is the most exciting music I’ve ever made in the studio with my band. We have all grown so much, we operate like one single organism – it’s telepathic”.

Check out the video our listen hear! Song of the Day:

“Courtney Hoffman brought my wild visions to life with the help of an incredible cast and crew in the music video. I wanted the story’s hypothetical 8 to 12 hour window to feel like a mini-lifetime. We also wanted to portray how an intense psychedelic experience has the potential to become a spiritual experience, and how that can change your perception of the world around you.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.