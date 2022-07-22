listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Mark Charles, primarily known as the principal singer/songwriter for Vandaveer, is back with the new single, “Square in the Eye”. It’s the first official single off his highly anticipated debut solo album, Calamity Strikes, due for release October 7th via Ramshackler Music.

“Square in the Eye” is a simmering, slow-burn pop anthem mining the nooks and crannies of a committed, crooked heart. Produced by Grammy-nominated Justin Craig (Hedwig & the Angry Inch), “Square in the Eye” pulses with melancholy piano, lush synths, triumphant horns, and a soaring chorus.

Speaking about the new song, Mark shared, “”Square in the Eye” was born from a simple, repetitive piano motif and a lullaby melody I couldn’t quite place. My producer and co-writer Justin Craig and I twisted it into something more like a pop song after what felt like a dozen different sessions. At one point it was two minutes long. Another version clocked in around seven minutes. I like where we landed with this one. It’s always felt a little like self-therapy to me.”

We’re excited that Mark is joining us for WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday August 31st appearing with Joan Osborne and Seratones. The album release show for Calamity Strikes will be at Zanzabar on October 8th.

