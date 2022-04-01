listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Louisville singer-songwriter Mark Charles continues delivering great new tunes as part of his 2022 Single of the Month series. For April, he’s shared the upbeat track “Come to Terms.” Still no word on his upcoming album release, but we are happy to report that Mark will be joining us for WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday August 31st. You don’t want to miss it!

Mark give us insight into the new track:

“When I first picked up a guitar as a kid way back in the ’90s, artists like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Weezer, and Smashing Pumpkins were massively popular and immeasurably influential. Gateway bands for a pre-internet, small-town kid in Kentucky. I wasn’t really aware while we worked on this song in the studio, but with fresh ears I now hear and feel a direct, sonic connection to that era and my adolescence — and I’m reminded that each of us is a body of work perpetually in progress, with layers upon layers of experiences and influences. It warms my heart and confounds my brain.”

Check out Mark’s (as he puts it) “directorial” debut. It’s a blockbuster:

