listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

One of our favorite singer/songwriters anywhere happens to be Mark Charles from right here in Louisville, Kentucky! Primarily known as the principal singer/songwriter for the indie-folk outfit Vandaveer, Mark began releasing solo music during the pandemic-plagued summer of 2020.

It came as great news to hear that Mark had enough new material recorded that he plans on releasing new music every month. His “2022 Single of the Month” series officially launches today beginning with the uplifting track, “Different Names,” eventually culminating with an LP later this year.

Check out the impressive live video for “Different Names” recorded at La La Land with an all-star lineup of Kentucky musicians:

