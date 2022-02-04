listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Continuing with his “2022 Single of the Month” series, Louisville singer-songwriter Mark Charles has released his latest tune, “Gratitude.” Along with last month’s track, “Different Names,” we get another preview of his upcoming album release due later this year. We’re fans and we can’t wait!

Mark shared with us, “’Gratitude’ is a long-haul love song I wrote as an anniversary gift to my wife/life partner. I was aiming for a clear-eyed expression of contemporary love — something that captures both the kinetic and static qualities of a long-term relationship. This song is as much an outward expression as it is a mantra to be grateful for the most precious things in your life.”

The video was created by Jim Diotte, who is also the artist who created the artwork for the single series and upcoming album. He has worked with Mark for years going back to early Vandaveer days.

Enjoy:

