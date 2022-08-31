listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

One of our favorite singer songwriters, Mark Charles has tapped into what a lot of us are feeling these days with his new single “Creature Comforts.” It’s the latest preview from his debut solo album, Calamity Strikes, due out October 7th.

In a press release, Mark explains: “Creature Comforts” tackles the “digital delirium” of modern existence. “A lot of us are utterly inundated with technological gadgetry and paralyzed by access to unlimited information. Navigating said waters can be an exhausting and almost certainly unhealthy affair.”

Mark will take the WFPK Waterfront Wednesday stage tonight (8/31) at 6pm – you don’t want to miss it!

