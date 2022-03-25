listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Their friendship spanned decades. Who could forget the Staple Singers’ appearance with The Band in the Last Waltz? It was apparent that Mavis Staples and Levon Helm had a chemistry and sounded great together. It was 2011, a year before his passing, that they got together and recorded one final session in his Woodstock studio.

Nearly ten years later, the fruits of that session is the new album called Carry Me Home, set for release May 20thvia Anti- Records. The album features Mavis and Leon covering songs made famous by people like Nina Simone and Bob Dylan. Leon’s daughter, Amy Helm adds backing vocals. The first single is an upbeat take on “You Got To Move,” a traditional blues number that’s been recorded by artists like Mississippi Fred McDowell and the Rolling Stones.

Here’s what Mavis said about her final experience recording with Levon:

“It never crossed my mind that it might be the last time we’d see each other. He was so full of life and so happy that week. He was the same old Levon I’d always known, just a beautiful spirit inside and out…” “We hugged and hugged and hugged. I just held on to him. I didn’t know it’d be the last time, but in my heart and in my mind, Levon will always be with me because I take him everywhere I go. Yes, indeed. I can see him right now. And some sweet day, we’ll be together again.”

