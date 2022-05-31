listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Toronto dance-pop band Metric have announced news of the release of their eighth studio album, Formentera. The lead track “All Comes Crashing” has everything that we love about the band. It’s an anthemic synthpop tune drenched in their trademark sound – industrial beats, layers of synths, hook-filled guitar riffs, and cool vocals from Emily Haines.

About the new track she said: “Not everyone has a conventional life with conventional relationships. “‘All Comes Crashing’” is a love song that goes beyond romantic love, it’s an expression of solidarity with whoever it is you would want to have beside you in the event of catastrophe. It might be your best friend, it might be your blood brother or your dog. The song is dedicated to those you consider your family, whatever that looks like for you.”

The music video for Metric’s “All Comes Crashing” is the impressionistic vision of longtime collaborators Justin Broadbent & Haines. “I love working with Justin on visual pieces like this,” Emily noted. “Our primary aim with ‘All Comes Crashing’ was to create something that wouldn’t interfere with the experience of listening to the song, but instead would heighten the dreamy, sensual elements of it… we didn’t want to do anything that might detract from the essential tenderness of the track.”

