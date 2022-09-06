listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

“The song takes you back to those great artists that were really making a statement back in the day with their artistry.” – Miko Marks



Rising new country/Americana artist Miko Marks has shared her latest single, “One More Night.” It’s an impressive preview of her upcoming album release, Feel Like Going Home, due October 14th on Redtone Records. In January of 2022, Marks was named to CMT’s “Next Women of Country” class.

“One More Night” pays tribute to music that she loves. “This is the sound and style of the music we love,” Marks said. “Gritty and full of soul. It takes me back to my gospel, blues and country roots. As the world keeps changing faster and faster, there’s a piece of the past that we should always hold onto to keep us grounded and carry us forward.”

