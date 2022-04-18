listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

One of our favorite albums so far this year has to be Mitski’s “Laurel Hell.” Her latest single, the disco-tinged synth-pop tune “Love Me More,” follows previously released tracks, “Working for the Knife,” “The Only Heartbreaker,” and “Heat Lightning.”

Mitski shared more insight into the song:

“As ‘Love Me More’ was written pre-pandemic, lyrics like ‘If I keep myself at home’ had different meanings than what they would now, but I kept them on the album because I found that some of the sentiments not only remained the same, but were accentuated by the lockdown”

“‘Love Me More’ went through the most iterations out of all the songs on the album. It’s been too fast, too slow, and at some point, it was even an old style country song. Finally, I think because we had watched The Exorcist, we thought of Mike Oldfield’s ‘Tubular Bells’ and experimented with floating an ostinato over the chorus. As we steadily evolved the ostinato to fit over the chord progressions, we began to hear how the track was meant to sound.”

