Singer, songwriter, and musician Molly Tuttle and her new bluegrass collective Golden Highway, has shared the new song, “Dooley’s Farm,” featuring special guest Billy Strings. It’s the latest preview we get of her upcoming album, Crooked Tree, due April 1 on Nonesuch Records.

The album explores Tuttle’s love of bluegrass featuring collaborations with Strings, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Dan Tyminski, Sierra Hull, and Gillian Welch. The album co-produced by Tuttle and bluegrass legend Jerry Douglas.

Molly shared details about how the song came together:

“When I was a kid I loved ‘Dooley,’ a song about a moonshiner whose daughters helped him run the family still. In ‘Dooley’s Farm’ I decided to recast Dooley as a modern-day outlaw, writing from the perspective of his granddaughter.

I wrote this song with Ketch Secor and brought Billy Strings in to lend his amazing voice and playing. I had fun updating this classic bluegrass character while taking some inspiration from my real grandfather who was a farmer (but not that kind of farmer).”

Molly will be making a Louisville appearance March 6 at Zanzabar!

Listen to the new song here:

Watch a live performance of “Dooley’s Farm” here:

