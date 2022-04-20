listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Brooklyn indie rockers Momma have finally announced that their new album, Household Name, will be released July 1 on Polyvinyl Records. We’ve been taken with their two previously released songs, “Medicine” and “Rockstar.” The album announcement comes with the release of the new single, “Speeding 72.” It’s another hook-filled, fuzzed out guitar-driven jam that gives a nod to Pavement’s “Gold Soundz,” one of their 90’s influencers.

In a statement, co-bandleaders Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten stated “‘Speeding 72’ is probably the most collaboratively written song on the new record. We wanted it to be the sort of summertime anthem that you can turn on during a drive to impress your crush. The most important part of the production was setting the right mood to transport the listener. The song starts with (band member) Aron getting into his car (which is featured on the album cover), and then turning on the ignition.”

“I went through a lot of changes as we were writing and demoing this record,” Weingarten said. “The biggest was that I was going through a really messy breakup, which was motivation to make this record the best it could be. I really felt like I had something to prove. I wanted to write about heartbreak, which isn’t something we normally focus on in our lyrics. Etta and I ended up writing several songs on our own because we were having two really different experiences during this time. It’s the first record where we each have three songs that we sing solo on.”

Friedman added, “After making Two of Me, I think this album couldn’t help but to get personal. This was the first time all four of us worked together throughout the entire process of demoing, recording, etc. We’ve never had the luxury to work this intimately together for such a prolonged amount of time.”

Momma will be appearing at Headliners Music Hall with Snail Mail on August 28. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show!

Watch the accompanying video, directed by Madeline Leshner and Zach Stone, below:

Catch the listen hear! Song of Day weekday mornings at 11am.