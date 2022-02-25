listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

The Brooklyn-based band Momma, led by frontwomen Allegra Weingarten and Etta Friedman, have released a new single and video called “Rockstar.” With its grungy guitars, it has a decidedly 90’s alternative feel to it, and we love that!

We’re happy to have the new music and are super excited that they’ll be appearing in Louisville on 8/28 at Headliners!

“Etta and I wanted to write a song about making it big, and becoming rockstars,” Weingarten writes. “We didn’t want to take anything too seriously, lyrically or musically. We just wanted the song to sound big. We thought it would be cool to have our own little rockumentary condensed in a three-minute music video. It’s also kind of like a manifestation — I think we shamelessly want all of these things to happen in our careers.”

