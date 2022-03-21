listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Mt. Joy have just announced their US headlining “Orange Blood” 2022 tour with the new song, “Lemon Tree.” The tune was written during the pandemic and influenced by it. It’s the band’s first new song for their new label home, Island Records.

Matt Quinn, the lead singer and guitarist for the band said: “Lemon Tree is a song that Sam (Cooper) and I wrote deep in the pandemic. It started as a groove that we could just sit and play for a long time and get lost in it, which was much needed. The lyrics are about leaning into positive energy and accepting what you can’t change, which, I think, was a theme that came out a lot subconsciously in the midst of having shows get shut down.” “It took a long time to get this song right, as a recording,” he said. “It’s such a live song and is really fun in that medium, but we’re also really excited about the place we got it to, as a recording.”

Mt. Joy Orange Blood 2022 Tour dates.

