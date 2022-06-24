listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

“Everything Must Rest,” the new single from Murder By Death, is a western-goth-new wave-indie-pop summer jam – about death! It’s a straightforward pop tune laced with an 80’s Cure guitar lick over a simple, catchy hook. It’s the latest preview of their forthcoming album, Spell/Bound, scheduled for release on July 29.

In a statement about the song, the band said, “We are excited to share ‘Everything Must Rest’ – the only remotely fun song on our new album Spell/Bound. It’s just your average baroque-western-goth-new wave-indie-pop summer gem.”

Frontman Adam Turla shared this about the new project, “For this album we leaned hard into some less obvious influences that have inspired Murder By Death over the years, like Massive Attack and Portishead, emphasizing a sound that is both chill and dark. We wanted it to be a record that was lush but not necessarily a wall of sound,”

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



