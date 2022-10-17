listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter-pianist Neal Francis has shared his bittersweet new single, “Don’t Want You to Know.” It’s one of seven new, what he calls “bittersweet scraps,” from his upcoming EP, “Sentimental Garbage.” It will be released November 18th on ATO Records.

“This was another artifact of a bad breakup,” Francis shared. “This one occurred back in 2014. It’s about living a double life and paying the consequences. This is one of the first tunes I demoed out for the Neal Francis project with Mike Novak in 2016 when I was recently sober.”

We’re looking forward to the new EP and his upcoming Louisville performance. WFPK is proud to present Neal Francis on January 25th at Headliners Music Hall!

