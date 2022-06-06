listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Country rocker Nikki Lane has shared the new single “First High” along with news of her upcoming album, Denim and Diamonds. The new single and album find Lane venturing further into rock and roll thanks to Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme who produced and mixed the new project. The album, her first in 5 years, will be available September 23rd via New West Records, and features members of Queens of the Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys, and Autolux.

“This song is about chasing that feeling of the first roller coaster, the first drag of a cigarette, that first kiss,” Lane said in a statement. “Those moments are harder to come by the older we get, yet only get better each time. The video captures that feeling of being young in a small town on a summer day, and the lack of inhibition that came with it.” The video was directed by Jocelyn Cooper.

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.