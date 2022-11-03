listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

He’s been hinting at new music since 2020. Noel Gallagher shared the new song, “Pretty Boy’’ on Halloween, which is the first preview from the ex-Oasis guitarist’s next album due in 2023. The song also features extra jangly guitar work from friend and frequent collaborator, Johnny Marr.

Gallagher stated, “I’ve written a tune that sounds very much like The Cure, and I didn’t even have to dial back the copyright, it just sounds like The Cure. It’s called ‘Pretty Boy.’”

“For this new record, it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed, and the first thing I finished, so it’s only right that it’s the first thing people get to hear. Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special.”

The new track was accompanied by a video. He added, “Oh … and watch out for a cameo from me in the video … first one to spot me wins a bag of Flamin’ Hot Wotsits Giants!”

See if you can spot Noel in the video. It’s our listen hear! Song of the Day.

