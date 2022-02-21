listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Grammy-nominated duo ODESZA (Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight) has returned with their first new music in nearly four years with the “The Last Goodbye.” The soulful electronic track features vocal sampling of Bettye LaVette’s 1965 classic “Let Me Down Easy.”

On the track, ODESZA notes:

“This song was born out of the concept of trying to bring these lasting, defining musical pieces like the 1965 release of “Let Me Down Easy” by Bettye LaVette into a modern and contemporary electronic setting. The idea of bringing two worlds together, that at first seem distant, has always been something we’ve been drawn to. It was an absolute honor to be able to work with Bettye’s voice over the course of writing the track. She’s able to convey emotion with her vocal work unlike any other. To date, this has been one of the more fulfilling songs we’ve had the chance to work on as artists. We hope everyone who listens enjoys the track as much as we did making it.”

