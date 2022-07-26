listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ondara (formerly J.S. Ondara) has shared the video for his new song “A Nocturnal Heresy”. It’s the second preview of his upcoming third studio album, Spanish Villager No: 3, which is set for release on September 16 via Verve Forecast. Ondara based the title of the new album on The Spanish Villager, the mysterious main character in a short story he wrote and later turned into a graphic novel.

Growing up in Nairobi, Kenya, Ondara listened to American and British rock and roll on the radio. At age 17, he stumbled upon Bob Dylan after learning that it was Dylan, not Guns and Roses, that had written Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door. It was then that his musical calling came into focus. Although his family couldn’t afford a guitar, it did not stop his dream of becoming a musician in the U.S. It was in 2013, out of his love for Dylan he moved to Minnesota. He did learn to play guitar, and his debut album, Tales of America, received critical acclaim and Grammy nomination.

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.