You can’t really call it a comeback, but it is a triumphant return. Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini is back with Last Night In Bittersweet, his first new album in eight years. It’s been well worth the wait. Exploring new musical territory, the new record is full of great tunes. One song that grabbed us right away is the upbeat, riff driven track, “Petrified In Love.” It’s a fun pop song fueled by punchy guitars, pounding drums and catchy organ fills.

