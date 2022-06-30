listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

He’s been called “one of his generation’s best songwriters” by Spin magazine. We’re in complete agreement. We’ve been fans of singer songwriter Pete Yorn since first hearing his highly acclaimed 2001 debut album, musicforthemorningafter. He’s just released his 10th studio album, Hawaii. One of our favorite tracks is “Never Go.” It reminds us of that classic first record, tapping into that touchstone energy.

Speaking about the new album, Yorn stated, “People will question the title, but it’s a metaphor. An island is seen as an escape, but it can also be a prison and feel very isolating. Years ago, I was having an interesting time in my brain, and I went on this trip to Hawaii thinking everything was going to be great. But when I got there, I was still thinking the same stuff and wasn’t able to enjoy it. When you go somewhere, you’re stuck with yourself. Nothing’s ever going to live up to your expectations unless you get to a place where you’re cool with whatever’s going to happen.”

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



