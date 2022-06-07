listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

GRAMMY-winning French synth-pop band Phoenix has shared the bouncy, beat-driven track “Alpha Zulu.” It’s their first new song in two years. The title and lyric “Alpha Zulu” comes from a phrase Phoenix front man, Thomas Mars, heard a pilot repeating over the radio during a turbulent flight in a storm. The urgency of the phrase stayed with him, and the band’s new song was born.

A press release said the band is “currently in the studio finishing up” their next album, which will be their first since 2017’s Ti Amo, and that “more information on this will be released soon.” The album will be released on Glassnote Records.

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:



