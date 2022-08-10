listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Alt-rock trailblazers Pixies have shared their new single “Vault of Heaven.” It’s the second release from Doggerel, their first new album in three years due September 30th.

Mixing dusky, Morricone-style desert noir atmospherics with a chiming, melodic guitar motif, “Vault of Heaven” also takes a leftfield turn as flourishes of female backing vocals provides an almost hymnal touch. Black Francis’s lyrics combine elements that are both abstract and every day in a surrealist narrative, in which the protagonist aims for salvation but only ends up falling flat on his face.

Speaking about the video, director Charles Derenne said, “When I first listened to the track, the idea that came to my mind was modern western rock sonorities. It would have been too obvious to shoot a western, so we decided to use the irony of the lyrics and create some sort of psychedelic, outsider story using American icons but showing them in a different way. Zorro leads the dance as the protagonist of the story.”

