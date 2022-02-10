listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Portugal. The Man are getting us all revved up for their new release by dropping a new single, “What, Me Worry?”. The yet untiled ninth album will be out in June and is produced by Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Harry Styles).

Fans can also visit the official website to pre-save the single and earn social tokens which provide access to Portugal. the Man concert pre-sale codes, events hosted by the band, and archival live show recordings, B-sides, and demos.

Statement from the band’s Facebook page:

“Here it is, the first song off our new record. This song is an access point to the bigger ideas and topics on the record. More than any other record, this one is a journey for us. We explored topics both musical and lyrical that flow through the record. There is a progression and “What, Me Worry?” is part of the journey, an important part, that satirizes nationalism and capitalism. Mad Magazine has always has a strong influence on us, the way they were able to make humor out of just about anything was something that really resonated with us over the past few years making this record. It feels good to have fun and keep your sense of humor about things. Here is the doorway into our record, I think you will see/hear a lot of different things as it unveils itself, now we got to finish up the rest of the songs, we are close, don’t worry.”

