Hailed as one of India’s leading singer-songwriters, Prateek Kuhad has been building his international fan base for over a decade. Citing Elliott Smith as an influence, he’s often compared to fellow indie artists Jose Gonzalez and Sufjan Stevens.

Prateek has just shared his new single “Favorite Peeps,” the second preview from his upcoming album, The Way That Lovers Do, which is set for release on May 20th via Elektra Records.

While deceptively light and sweet sounding “Favorite Peeps” actually describes a low point in the pop singer’s life. “I realized how your friends and your family and people who love you – they can really help you push through the bad thoughts in your head,” Kuhad revealed. “And being there for them feels like a responsibility that gets you back on track.”

