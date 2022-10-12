listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Rayland Baxter has released his new single “Rubberband Man,” off his forthcoming album, If I Were A Butterfly. It’s his first new album in four years and will be released November 4th on ATO.

The track is an ode to Thunder Sound, where Baxter recorded the majority of his new album. Originally a rubber band factory, the Kentucky recording studio still has remnants of its former life.

“There’s rubber bands all over the property at Thunder Sound,” says Baxter. “in the earth, in the concrete, used as insulation for the studio. I took a mishmash of images in my head, these flash scenarios, and wrote a short, fun song that’s really about staying flexible and rolling with the punches.”

The single comes with a wild romp of a music video shot in Miami and featuring Baxter and a lady love wilding out in seedy hotel rooms, dancing in sunflower fields and generally being as free as the songs subject matter.

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.