Eclectic singer/songwriter Robyn Hitchcock has announced SHUFFLEMANIA!, his first album in five years. With the raucous lead single, he introduces us to “The Shuffle Man”. It’s a garage-psych rave up that blasts off and never lets up, setting the tone for the album.

Robyn shares: “What is SHUFFLEMANIA!? It’s surfing fate, trusting your intuition, and bullfighting with destiny. It’s embracing the random and dancing with it, even when it needs to clean its teeth. It’s probably the most consistent album I’ve made. It’s a party record, with a few solemn moments, as parties are wont to supply. Groove on, groovers!”

“To me, most songs are about themselves and how they make you feel,” says Hitchcock. “What triggers them is mysterious. The songs on this record are a series of sub-personalities, fertilized by chance. You might even say they were cards, dealt to me by The Shuffle Man.”

With that in mind, the first single from the album is “The Shuffle Man,” which is indeed a lot of fun, a rambunctious garage-psych rave up. “The Shuffle Man” is the imp of change, the agent of fortune. He throws the cards up in the air and leaves you to deal with where they fall. He is the exhilaration of chaos – with fast hands and a stovepipe hat.”

SHUFFLEMANIA! Is set for release October 21 via Tiny Ghost Records. It features musical contributions from special guests Johnny Marr, Sean Ono Lennon, Brendan Benson, Wilco’s Pat Sanson, Dr. Dog’s Eric Slick and former Soft Boys bandmates Kimberly Rew and Morris Windsor.

