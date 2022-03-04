listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

We first fell in love with Louisville band Routine Caffeine upon hearing their impressive debut song, “Pennies In The Garden.” The self-described “indie bedroom pop rock” group is comprised of Katie Kelley on lead vocals and guitar, Emma Treganowan on bass and guitar, Madison Case plays bass and keys, and Tess Fulkerson on drums.

The band is excited to announce the release of their debut EP, Spaghetti Junction via Nashville-based label To-Go Records. It’s available on all streaming platforms, with cassettes available on Bandcamp. The EP was recorded in Louisville at La La Land by Anne Gauthier, mixed by Seamus Coyle, and mastered by Mike Purcell in Nashville.

A tour of the Midwest and northeast is scheduled in April, but tonight (3/4) the band celebrates their EP release with a show at Kaiju. We wish the band continued success!

Our listen hear! Song of the Day is “Straws,” a dreamy synth-filled pop tune written by Katie. They shared the song’s backstory here. The lyric video was created by Sukhi Kanniks.

