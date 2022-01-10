listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

“On My Knees” is the brooding new single by Australian alternative dance group Rüfüs Du Sol. It’s taken from their fourth studio album, Surrender, which has been nominated for the Grammy’s 2022 ‘Best Dance/Electronic Record.’

In a statement band member James Hunt said “For this song we had a lot of fun writing something that was darker, driving and a little more edgy. It’s definitely one of the most banging tracks on the record – we referenced some of our favorite club music for the drum programming and had fun envisioning the time when we could finally play this live. It had an amazing reaction at our Red Rocks shows last month which was really special for us.”

You’ll be able to catch Rüfüs Du Sol in action at the 2022 Forecastle Festival on Sunday, May 29th.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.