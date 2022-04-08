listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Kentucky native S.G. Goodman has shared the new single and video for “All My Love Is Coming Back To Me.” It’s the second preview we get of her forthcoming album Teeth Marks, set for release June 3 via Verve Forecast. The song is a rocker and pulses with punk influence with a positive spin.

Usually mining heartbreak, trauma, and political strife for her razor-sharp observations, Goodman turns towards the sun on this track, stating, “I was just trying to name it and claim it. I’m not really one to write super positive songs, but I pushed myself to do it because I wanted to believe it too. I needed a positive mantra, I was just willing good things to come to me.”

The music video, filmed in Nashville and directed by Ryan Hartley, has a slight hint of videos you might have caught on MTV in the mid-90s, and features bandmates Michael Ruth (guitar), Mark Sloan (bass) and Steve Montgomery (drums).

