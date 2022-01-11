listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Nashville singer/songwriter and Louisville native Sam Varga will finally return to Louisville for a long-overdue homecoming show on January 13th at Zanzabar. The show will celebrate the success of his latest two singles, a cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good4U”, and his latest release, “Fall Down,” as well as breaking over 1 million streams on Spotify!

“Fall Down is my latest single and it’s about waking up and realizing all the old tricks don’t work anymore and the clarity of rock bottom. I wrote it late one night at my girlfriend’s kitchen table…and realized too late I was singing ring around the rosie. Decided to double down.”

WFPK is proud to present Sam Varga at Zanzabar this Thursday, January 13th. Fellow Nashville artists and rising pop-punk group Arrows in Action will co-headline the show.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.