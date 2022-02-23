listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Singer/songwriter and producer SASAMI (Sasami Ashworth) has shared her new single and accompanying video for ”Make It Right,” the latest preview of the upcoming album release, Squeeze, due this Friday (2/25) via Domino. We’re loving the fuzzed out guitar riffs and layered vocals!

“‘Make It Right’ is an ode to Fleetwood Mac’s more tantrum-y vibes with a hair of Crass-y marching snare,” SASAMI says of her new song in a statement. “She’s a desperation bop about not being communicated with. I love a fuzzy riff. Need more guitar riffs in 2022.”

“The video is a collaboration with some of my good friends and style icons Heidi Bivens, Angelina Vitto, Alexandra French and a whole team of absolute legends,” she adds of the “Make It Right” video. “Heidi has an incredible eye for beauty, shapes and mystery.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.