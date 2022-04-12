listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Seratones have shared another track from their upcoming album release, Love & Algorhythms, due April 29 via New West Records. “Pleasure,” the disco-inspired new song, follows previously released tracks “Good Day,” “Two of a Kind” and “Dark Matter.

Speaking about the new song in a press release, frontwoman A.J. Haynes says she was inspired by the writings of Afrofuturist author Octavia Butler, adding:

“In ‘Pleasure,’ I wanted to emulate one of Butler’s aliens playing in a Giorgio Moroder Venutian soundscape, a gleaming creature designed for pleasure and multiplicity.”

The band recently stopped by the WFPK studio to perform three of the new songs including “Pleasure.” If you missed it, check out the video below. It was a fun time!

We are very happy to announce that Seratones will be joining us for WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday on August 31!

Check out Seratones recent performance at WFPK:

Catch the listen hear! Song of Day weekday mornings at 11am.