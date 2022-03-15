listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Shreveport, Louisiana’s Seratones—fronted by the gospel-trained powerhouse frontwoman and activist A.J. Haynes—have returned with new music! In advance of their third album, Love & Algorhythms, they’ve released the lead single, “Good Day.” It’s a funky, soulful number that addresses the struggles of being happy in hard times.

“‘Good Day’ is Mars, the planet of urgent sex, hence the demanding tone: turn off your phone and get present, turn me on, get out of the cerebral and into your body,” Haynes says. “These drums can also be a warning—that we are willing to fight to protect what is worth saving, to love our community fiercely. When I was tracking vocals for the bridge, I sang so hard that I got a headache!” About the album, Haynes says, “This is a protest album built on the form of protest I’m most interested in at this moment: getting present and sitting through difficult things with abundant joy.”

Love & Algorhythms hits record store shelves April 29th via New West Records.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.