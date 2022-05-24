listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Soccer Mommy (Sophie Allison) has released the introspective new song, “Bones.” The track is the latest preview from her forthcoming album Sometimes, Forever, available June 24 via Loma Vista. It follows previous singles “Unholy Affliction” and “Shotgun.”

The tune is a deeply emotional, bare-bones indie number originally written for a rom-com, but she loved it so much she decided to keep it as the album opener.

“‘Bones’ is a song about struggling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like in a relationship,” Allison said in a statement. “It’s about wanting to become better for someone and feeling like you’re standing in your own way.”

The accompanying video was directed by filmmaker Alex Ross Perry.

