It’s the 80’s once again! “Purple Zone” is the first collaboration between legendary British synth-pop groups Soft Cell and Pet Shop Boys. The track will appear on Happiness Not Included, Soft Cell’s first new album in 20 years, due May 6 via BMG.

The collaboration came about after Pet Shop Boys Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe attended a Soft Cell reunion show in London, heard the song and loved it. The two legends of electro-pop initially planned for Pet Shop Boys to remix the song, but quickly mutated into a full collaboration.

Soft Cell’s Marc Almond said, “Working with the Pet Shop Boys was a pleasure, and this track is the perfect combination of us and them.” Dave Ball stated, “‘Purple Zone’ is probably our finest pop moment since the early 1980s” Pet Shop Boys add, “We are thrilled to collaborate with such an inspirational duo as Soft Cell on this gorgeous song.”

