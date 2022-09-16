listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

R&B musician Son Little (aka Aaron Livingston) has shared the new video, “6AM.” It’s the latest single from his just released album, Like Neptune, available now on Anti-.

He shared on the inspiration behind “6AM” in a press release: “Dawn is my favorite Octavia Butler book. It’s also my favorite time of the day—the time I have my clearest most exciting ideas and also the time when I sometimes spiral into emotional/mental chaos. Wrote a song about it.”

