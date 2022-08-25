listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Australian singer/songwriter Stella Donnelly shared her new single and video for “How Was Your Day?” It appears on her upcoming album release, Flood, available this Friday (8/26) on Secretly Canadian. The new track is quintessential Stella Donnelly – a buoyant track with deadpan vocals. It’s reminiscent of her 2019 breakthrough debut album, Beware of the Dogs.

About the track, Donnelly says: “This is my attempt at building a song out of a very specific dynamic between two monogamously involved people. The verses are just excerpts from real conversations, fragments of what two people talk about when they both know they need to have a real talk but neither wants to be the one to bring it up. This song came out of lockdown and seeing a lot of friends break up or get married.”

The video was directed by Nick Mckk and Claire Giuffre, and Donnelly shared: “This video does a really good job of portraying how annoying I am! We shot it from opposite sides of the world which was a little bit stressful but a lot of fun.”

