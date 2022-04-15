listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Taking inspiration from music of the 50s and 60s, 18 year old singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez has created a huge buzz on social media with his debut EP, What Was, Not Now. His latest single, “Until I Found You,” is a simple charming love song that conjures up the ghosts of crooners past with its doo wop-style harmonies, airy guitar, tambourine, and hypnotic chant, “I used to say I would never fall in love until I found her.”

He credits his grandparents and their collection of original vinyl albums from artist such as Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, The Ink Spots, The Platters and others as a major influence. He found them profound, romantic and beautiful and explained, “When you listen to those old records from the 50s and the 60s, they sound like they’re coming from another dimension.”

“I’m just a guy who sits in his bedroom and writes devastatingly heartbreaking songs,” Sanchez explained. “When I wrote ‘Until I Found You’ I was in the worst place ever. Then I met someone who was so loving and great to me though. I didn’t feel good enough for this person so I pushed them away. We spent some time apart and when we re-connected it was like no time had passed. I wrote ‘Until I Found You’ to let them know how important they were to me and to let them know how much of an idiot I was when I pushed them away the first time.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of Day weekday mornings at 11am.