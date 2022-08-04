listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

LA-based punk rockers Starcrawler have shared their hard driving, hook-filled new single and music video, “Stranded”. It’s the third track they’ve shared from their upcoming major label debut album, She Said, out September 16th on Big Machine.

“It’s not just a hard rock, banger type of song like we normally make,” frontwoman Arrow De Wilde said about the new song. “I really like that song and I’m excited for it to come out but I’m also curious what people will say.”

Guitarist Henri Cash added, “At the beginning of Covid, I was missing the adrenaline of having a show and driving out to play it, so I would just be driving my car around with nowhere to go and trying to write something and being so uninspired”.

“And then one day I got hit by another car on Figueroa and Highland Park – and it turned out to be Phoebe Bridgers’ guitar player. The song came from that rock’n’roll car crash and became a joke song about Tim’s [Franco, bassist] weird crush on Phoebe Bridgers – and then it became about something totally different.”

Check out our the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.