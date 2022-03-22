listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Sudan Archives is the musical alias of singer, songwriter, violinist and producer Brittney Denise Parks. The Cincinnati native, longtime LA resident has just released the new song called “Home Maker,” her first new piece of original music in three years. It’s a funky R&B pop song with a strong disco dance beat. The track is a celebration of domestic life, about becoming both a strong independent woman and building a home with her partner.

“It took nesting — building a home, investing in partners that were worth my investment — to shake my anxiety and depression,” she said in a statement. “For me, homemaking is a service to mental health and coping with fear and isolation. This song is about the effort put into making a relationship work and giving love a place to live.”

The wild video below was directed by Jocelyn Anqueti. (NSFW- language.)

